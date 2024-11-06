The Most Pressing Issue for the Jaguars Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their previous two games in a row and three of their last four games. The Jaguars started the season 0-4 and never recovered. While they have won two games since, they have stil lost more than they have won.
One of the primary issues holding Jacksonville back is its’ offense’s poor performance on third down. The Jaguars have struggled converting third down for essentially the entire season. It is a large part of the reason they are 2-7.
The Jaguars’ offense converted only four of its 19 third down attempts over the last two weeks. Jacksonville has won two of their nine games this season. In one of those wins, the Jaguars converted three of their 10 third down attempts. The inability to sustain drives has left the Jaguars’ defense on the field way too long.
The Philadelphia Eagles possessed the ball for a whopping 17 more minutes than the Jaguars did. The week prior, the Green Bay Packers possessed the ball for upwards of 10 more minutes than the Jaguars did.
Leaving an injured an unperforming defense on the field for such an extended period of time is never a recipe for success. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson acknowledged that the
“I mean, there was a lot of—I think in the game for us offensively, three-and-outs, or five- and-outs, or short possessions, where that's the part that's frustrating too,” Pederson said. “You want to get into that rhythm. Some of that is part of football too, right?
“I mean, that's just your opponent making plays. That's what they get paid to do. So that's just the ebb and flow of a game.
Pederson noted that despite the team’s dismal season, they have kept an upbeat and determined attitude this season. Pederson said the team continues to support each other throughout what has been a difficult season.
“I don't see our guys getting down,” Pederson said. “I don't see our guys being dejected on the sideline. There's a great communication on the sideline.
“A lot of encouragement, like, ‘Hey, we'll make that play the next time, or suggest this, suggest that.’ And really, I think just the feeling of like, it's close. To your point, I mean, it's close, right? We just need that one play to get us going.”
