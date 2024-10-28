The Most Startling Thing About Jaguars' Week 8 Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost five of the season’s first six games and have yet to climb out of the hole they put themselves in.
While Jacksonville has had multiple games they could have won had they played marginally better, the team’s record is indicative of how well they have played this season. At 2-6, they have not played very well.
Still, the Jaguars have won two of their last four games. Although their 20-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers was undoubtedly disappointing, the Jaguars showed plenty of resolve by battling back from a double digit deficit two different times.
After battling back from a 10-0 deficit in the first half to take a 17-13 lead, the Jaguars would battle back from a 27-17 deficit in the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars would ultimately lose 30-27 on a last second field goal, they performed significantly better than they have during most of the season. Not only did they play well, they did so after losing their top three wide receivers to injury.
This forced the Jaguars to turn to numerous lesser-known players on the roster, many of whom do not have much experience in the NFL but were solid replacements on Sunday.
“I think it definitely speaks to the young guys getting called on and stepping up,” Jaguars tight end Evan Engram said. “So, at this point of our season, you can't really bask in the moral victories but yeah, it's good for our team. Good for the young guys to step up in that moment. We've still got a lot of football left, so we've got to keep going."
In addition to injuries, the Jaguars also suffered from troubles that were self-inflicted. There have been many times this season where the Jaguars have played well on one side of the ball but not the other.
That was again the case on Sunday against the Packers, when the Jaguars allowed over 400 yards of offense to the Packers.
Jaguars pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen noted that each unit must do a better job of complimenting each other throughout games. Failure to do so made this all but a lost season for Jacksonville only a few games into the season.
“Complementary football. I think that’s what it all is,” Josh Hines-Allen said. “We both have moments, big plays here and there to capitalize, defense gets a stop or the offense gets a touchdown, how do we respond as a defense? I think that’s what we need to be better at because obviously play good football on both sides of the ball, we just have to complement each other a little bit better.”
The Jaguars are nowhere near where they felt they would be at this point in the season. The team and the organization need significant changes in the future in order to progress. There is no way to dress up the losing the Jaguars have done this season.
However, after taking the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and now the Packers down to the wire, it could be argued they are on the right track and are just a few pieces away from being in the playoff hunt next season.
