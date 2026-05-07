Jaguars Reportedly Eliminate High-Profile Opponent as London Possibility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will host a pair of home games in London in 2026, but it appears one high-profile opponent won't be factored into the team's potential options.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been selected as one of the Jaguars' protected home opponents for the 2026 season. Teams are allowed to "protect" up to two home games from being selected for international play, and the Steelers have long figured to be one game the Jaguars would want to keep in Jacksonville.

Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen talks with the back judge before the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What It Means

The Jaguars are set to have reduced capacity at EverBank Stadium this season as renovations take place, and the Jaguars have opted to host two home games in London this season as a way to take advantage of the construction timeline, saving the Jaguars from sending a home game from the new stadium to international waters.

Pittsburgh is one of eight home opponents on the Jaguars' schedule, and the Steelers have made plenty of sense as one of the Jaguars' protected options since the two home games were announced. The Steelers are a premier matchup and they have a long history with the Jaguars, making them arguably the Jaguars' biggest historic rival that is not an AFC South team.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes under pressure during the first half of the first preseason game where the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for how the Jaguars will opt to proect the other game, they have seven other options: the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts. Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and the New England Patriots.

It would make some sense for the Jaguars to protect an AFC South home game due to how close the division race has been in recent years. The Jaguars could protect the Texans' game, since they are the best team they will face within the division , and be comfortable if they have to play either Indianapolis or Tennessee in London instead of Jacksonville.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shake hands after the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"But I think we will be guided by protecting -- and we can protect two games -- that we will assess which of those games would be best received by our fans to be played here," Jaguars president Mark Lamping said in February when updating the state of the Jaguars' stadium renovations and playing two games in London in 2026.

"There is also good discussion and probably a better level of communication that we've had since I've been here in terms of what football thinks from a competitive standpoint. They may like a matchup at home against a certain opponent."

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and Tony Boselli, executive vice president of football operations, talk after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are still plenty of questions about the Steelers as an opponent at this point, too. It remains to be seen if Aaron Rodgers will actually be their quarterback, while they will have a head coach not named Mike Tomlin for the first time since 2006.

The Jaguars last played the Steelers in Jacksonville in 2020 during the COVID-19 reduced capacity season. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars in their previous matchup in Jacksonville in 2018.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville will also be looking for better results in London this season than the last few seasons have offered. The Jaguars are 1-2 in London over the last two seasons, including their most lopsided loss of 2025 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.