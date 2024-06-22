The One Remaining Free Agent ESPN Believes the Jaguars Should Sign
For all intents and purposes, the Jacksonville Jaguars' 90-man roster is set entering training camp.
There could be the occasional transaction, but all signs indicate the Jaguars' major moves have already been completed. With this in mind, there is still a sea of free agents and other offseason moves the Jaguars could explore ahead of next month's training camp.
But what type of players could, or should, the Jaguars take a look at before camp begins? ESPN suggested a veteran option in the form of former Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, with the idea to provide proven depth and even competition for second-year defensive back Antonio Johnson.
"The Jaguars have Antonio Johnson on top of their depth chart at strong safety. He's a 2023 fifth-round pick who started three games last season. He had two picks and a sack with good coverage charting numbers in limited use. Still, it would be good to have a veteran option and a camp battle. Kearse played an important role in the Cowboys' three-safety sets last season and would come cheaper (and fit better closer to the box) than other veteran safeties such as Justin Simmons and Eddie Jackson."- Aaron Schatz, ESPN
Kearse, 30, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Kearse spent four years with Minnesota, starting five games and appearing in 62. In that time, Kearse recorded 79 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception.
After starting seven games for the Detroit Lions in 2020, Kearse signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 and started 42 of the 46 games he appeared in. During his Cowboys tenure, Kearse recorded 250 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 19 pass breakups.
It would be interesting to see the Jaguars address safety depth before training camp. The Jaguars have Johnson, Andre Cisco, Daniel Thomas, and Andrew Wingard already on the roster with extensive experience. Darnell Savage could be a safety option too, though he is the favorite to start in the slot.
Johnson, who the Jaguars drafted in the fifth round in the 2023 NFL Draft, opened the season as a backup before stepping into a more prominent role over the second half of the season. Johnson appeared in 13 games as a rookie, starting three. He recorded 17 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and three pass breakups as a rookie.