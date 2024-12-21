Things Keep Getting Worse for Jaguars' Fierce Rival Richardson
It has not exactly been a banner year for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, much to the delight of Jacksonville Jaguars fans and to the dismay of those who had the Colts pegged as a sleeper heading into the 2024 campaign.
There was a lot of hype surrounding Richardson following an impressive, but brief, showing during his rookie season, and some considered Indianapolis a legitimate contender for the AFC South division title as a result.
Instead, Richardson has fallen flat.
The 22-year-old has thrown for 1,683 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing just 47 percent and posting a passer rating of 60.1 in 10 starts this season.
Richardson missed a couple of games due to injury, and he was also benched for a pair of contests as a result of his poor performance.
To make matters worse, the University of Florida product has been awful in what should be a rather easy area: throws between one and 10 yards.
"The weaknesses in his game also haven’t been fixe," wrote Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team. "Richardson has been charted as inaccurate on 12.1 percent of his throws between 1-10 air yards. That’s the highest rate in the league."
Richardson has completed just 50.1 percent of his throws across 14 career starts, which is simply a horrendous mark for a supposed franchise quarterback.
There was even speculation back at the trade deadline that the Colts could move him, but nothing came to fruition.
But is it time for Indianapolis to seriously start asking if Richardson is the answer under center?
If the former No. 4 overall pick can't even effectively complete throws that are 10 yards or less, he isn't going to be able to efficiently lead touchdown drives on a regular basis.
Indianapolis drafted Richardson for his explosiveness and for the fact that he was an incredible physical specimen. He boasts tremendous arm strength and amazing athleticism.
However, that won't mean all that much if Richardson is unable to locate his receivers.
Richardson has completed less than half of his passes in five of his 10 games this year.
