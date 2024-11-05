BREAKING: Jaguars' AFC South Rival Garnering Interest in Franchise QB
While the Indianapolis Colts have not seemed to learn from their potential mistake of benching hopeful franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson, it does appear there are some teams interested in the Jacksonville Jaguars' rivals young signal-caller.
According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, the Colts have received multiple calls about the status of Richardson and his availability in recent days. With that said, it does not appear a move is on the horizon.
"With the NFL trade deadline looming, here’s an interesting development: There have been multiple inquiries in recent days about the availability of Colts QB Anthony Richardson, who was benched last week. All suitors have gotten the same answer: He’s off limits," Holder said.
A Richardson trade would have impacted the Jaguars a good bit considering Jacksonville plays the Colts on the road in the Week 18 season finale. If the Colts were to trade Richardson, the Jaguars would be on track to play Joe Flacco for a second time this season. If the Colts don't trade Richardson, then there is a chance the Jaguars could face the former first-round pick.
“Yes, almost two extremes. Kind of know both guys. We saw Anthony Richardson last year, obviously, first game, and we know how talented he is. We've seen already his ability to throw the football this year," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said ahead of the Jaguars' Week 5 contest with the Colts.
"Flacco, we know from last year being at Cleveland and what he can do as well, throwing the football. I mean, it's a challenge either way and you’ve just got to trust your game plan. Stay disciplined in what you're doing and no matter who's out there, just execute that.”
