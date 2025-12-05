The Jaguars' Greatest Focus Entering Colts Battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is clear where the Jacksonville Jaguars will need to be at their best in Week 14.

As the Jaguars prepare to battle the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium, the onus is clearly put on one unit to overcome any obstacles that come their way and rise to the occasion: the offensive line.

We discuss why the line is so critical and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

For the Jaguars, the Colts game is set to feature yet another different starting lineup as Cole Van Lanen is set to start at left tackle for an injured Walker Little. Van Lanen has now filled in at every position but center, and the versatility of him and the rest of the Jaguars' offensive line depth has been tested week in and week out in 2025. Now, it is set to be tested once again.

"No, seriously, we've tried to do that for a long time, and that's kind of been our philosophy to ultimately just try to get them as comfortable playing with different combinations because it's such a volatile position, guys. I've been absolutely crushed by it before, to where you don't have enough, and you don't have the continuity, and you're getting guys off the street to come in and play, and it's hard," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It's such a hard position to go cohesively play together, and it's so few positions in the NFL that for it to really work, it's got to work together."

Now, the Jaguars' line will have to step up in a big way one more time. Coen has felt good about the unit's development and the plan put in place each week by the coaching staff, but now they need to perform on the biggest stage yet.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"And so, I think that Shaun, Keli’i [Assistant Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Specialist Keli’i Kekuewa] and Trevor [Offensive Assistant Trevor Mendelson] have done a nice job of making sure that we're intentional about doing that in the course—even though sometimes it can frustrate you because you're trying to build a five in training camp or whatever it is, but you're also trying to build sustained continuity and guys that can go out and not maybe miss too many beats if they're in," Coen said.

"And I think that's been a good journey and a good process for us.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (73) and quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

