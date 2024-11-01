This Small Change Could Spark the Jaguars Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars added multiple new players to their defense this offseason to improve it from a unit near the middle of the league in many statistical categories to one of the best in the league.
Eight games into the season, not only are they not one of the best in the league, but the Jaguars' defense has gotten worse and is now one of the worst.
Still, the unit has plenty of talent on it that can help turn things around. One of the new additions the Jaguars made this season was the addition of defensive lineman Arik Armstead.
The veteran defensive lineman is in his 10th season in the league and joined the Jaguars after spending his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers.
Armstead is listed as a defensive end and has played most of his career at the position. However, he also has the size and skills to play on the interior defensive line.
When he signed with the Jaguars, they discussed him spending some time on the interior defensive line, but it looks like it may be more of a regular occurrence moving forward.
“Yeah, we discussed inside, outside, kind of with the guy,” Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen said. “When we signed him, it was more of an outside vision to move him inside on third down, just depth chart-wise and things like where he wanted to play and things like that. A lot of the situational stuff, putting him inside, that's where he's playing in two-minute, things like that.
“He definitely can go inside," Nielsen said. "It's just when do we want to start working him in there and you may see him coming up here, moving inside on nickel situations, things like that. But he's got to continue to play the left end position, and that takes a little time of playing from inside and outside, and we’ve got to get him a few more snaps out there and get him—he’s comfortable at it, just more snaps at it.”
Injuries have ravaged the Jaguars, and they have done everything they can to improve their defense this season. With the trade deadline looming, the Jaguars are more likely to ship players out than bring players in. The Jaguars' coaching staff will have to make the proper adjustments with the players they have if they hope to keep the season from completely unraveling.
