Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Ronald Darby Starts the Top 20
In a little over two months, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.
In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
We will attempt to answer that question in two series. One series will begin in July, while the other will continue until Week 1.
So ... who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 20: Ronald Darby
A first-year member of the Jaguars, Ronald Darby brings plenty of experience to a Jaguars' cornerback room that doesn't have much outside of Tyson Campbell. Darby has played in 111 games (105 regular season, six playoffs) in nine seasons and has started 101 of those games. While the spot across from Campbell won't be locked in until closer to Week 1, Darby should be the favorite entering 2024.
Darby signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars this offseason after 18 games and nine starts with the Baltimore Ravens last year, with Darby proving to be a critical depth piece down the stretch.
“Well, it plays a lot of flexibility. He's a starting NFL corner, and he's a starting NFL corner from a good program," Jaguars assistant general manager Ethan Waugh said after the draft.
"He can still run, he's still a talented guy and he's a pro in every aspect. So having him means that we don't have to take a corner that has to start day one. It's certainly somebody that we can throw in the mix and make a competition and whoever wins, wins. But I don't think it's one of those where you're completely devoid of depth there.”
Among 61 cornerbacks with at least 30 targets in coverage in 2023, Darby ranked No. 11 in passer rating against (50.0), No. 2 in yards per attempt allowed (3.9), No. 9 in completion rate against (41.2%), and tied for No. 4 in yards allowed per coverage snap (0.6).
Darby will have big shoes to fill after the release of Darious Williams, but he has proven metrics as a press cornerback and should translate to an early role with the Jaguars. While Jarrian Jones could always push for a spot with a solid training camp, Darby has proven experience for a team that wants to win now.
