Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Roy Robertson-Harris Debuts at No. 23
In a little over two months, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.
In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
We will attempt to answer that question in two series. One series will begin in July, while the other will continue until Week 1.
So ... who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 23: Roy Robertson-Harris
A mainstay on the Jaguars' defensive line over the years, Roy Robertson-Harris is entering his fourth season as a Jaguar after signing with the team during the 2021 offseason. The Jaguars' interior defensive line -- and the defense in general -- has undergone a lot of change since 2021, but Robertson-Harris has remained a consistent factor.
During his time with the Jaguars, Robertson-Harris has shown the ability to be an impact player. Robertson-Harris had an all-time performance in the 2022 comeback playoff win vs. the Chargers and was key for the Jaguars' pass-rush down the stretch of the season, recording three sacks, seven tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits in the Jaguars' final five games, including a four-tackle for loss performance against the Chargers in the Wild Card Round.
Last year, Roberson-Harris was also far and away the Jaguars' top interior pass-rusher. Among the six Jaguars' defensive tackles with at least 75 pass rush reps last year, Robertson-Harris finished with 22 more pressures than the next closest player, had the highest pass-rush win-rate, and had the most pressures on true pass sets by 16, according to Pro Football Focus.
When looking at the Jaguars' defensive line room from a league-wide lens, Robertson-Harris finished No. 28 in pressures -- the next closest Jaguars defensive tackle ranked No. 64. The Jaguars interior defensive line struggled to impact the quarterback as a unit a year ago, but Robertson-Harris was the least of the Jaguars problems in that regard.
What kind of role Robertson-Harris plays in 2024 remains to be seen after the addition of Arik Armstead, who can be deployed in many similar ways. Robertson-Harris may see his snaps slightly shrink, but he should be the favorite to be the team's No. 2 interior pass-rusher behind Armstead.
Our top 25 list so far ...
No. 25: Logan Cooke
No. 24: Ezra Cleveland
No. 23: Roy Robertson-Harris