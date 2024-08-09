Trevor Lawrence Explains Brian Thomas Jr's Growth in Jaguars Training Camp
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is coming along just like the team has hoped.
The No. 23 pick entered the NFL with a reputation as a raw but incredibly athletic and talented deep threat, and so far the Jaguars have done everything they can to allow Thomas to show off his full skill-set -- something he didn't get the chance to do at LSU.
“Yeah, we're asking him to kind of do everything just to see. You get a new guy and you want to see how he runs certain routes, what he's good at, put him in different positions and just see how he responds, and I think he's done a great job of kind of adapting and changing his role from day-to-day or even from play-to-play," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Thursday.
"I think he's done a great job of learning that because that's something that you don't really do as much in college. The schemes are just way different, the offenses are way different. He's a really smart guy, like I've said in the spring, so he's picked it up quickly. I think now he's getting to the point where he's starting to play faster. No matter how smart you are, how quick you pick up the offense, I remember being a rookie and I know it, but you're still a little bit slow when you're playing, you're thinking, you're still breaking the huddle, you're thinking about where you're going, what you're running, and then right before the ball snap you're like, ‘I know what I got.’ But as he has progressed, I think you can see it clicking more where he has more confidence. He's breaking the huddle. He's going right to where he knows he's supposed to go."
Compared to the first week of camp, Lawrence has seen his first-round receiver pick up more and more of the offense, leading to improved reps and, as a result, improved chemistry between the two.
"Some of the routes have just been a little sharper as we've gone on which has been great to see. I know the more we work him and he's in the system he's just going to continue to get more confident. That's like anybody," Lawrence said.
"But I think right now he's done everything so far. We've kind of put him in different spots and seen what he's done well, what he's worked on, whatever it is. We think he can really bring to the table and it's expanding that and getting better at those things, and putting him in a position to be successful, especially early. Get his confidence going early. I think that's going to be important. But then from there, I think the sky's the limit for him. Once he starts playing really fast he's going to be great.”