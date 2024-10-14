Trevor Lawrence Has Blunt Response For Struggling Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost yet another game after failing to do much of anything right. The Jaguars could not get going offensively, and their defense struggled to contain the Chicago Bears’ offense.
The Bears totaled nearly 400 yards; 25 of their 61 total plays on offense went for a first down, and they scored each time they entered the red zone.
The Jaguars’ offense rushed for 68 yards after averaging over 100 rushing yards per game entering their matchup against the Bears.
They turned the ball over twice and allowed Trevor Lawrence to be sacked four times. Through six games, Lawrence has been sacked more than nearly any quarterback in the league.
In some aspects, the team’s deficiencies and injuries force the Jaguars’ offense to play a perfect game. Lawrence noted that while he did feel like he and the offense needed to play perfectly against the Bears to win, it is unreasonable to expect a perfect game in the National Football League.
“You can't play that way because you're never going to be perfect,” Lawrence said. “Did it feel like that way today? Yes, because it did snowball. Unfortunately, it happened today, and we let those mistakes kind of accumulate and just pile on, but you're never going to play perfect. So, if you are waiting to play perfect, you're not going to win a lot of games. I think, as a team, we do have to be better at overcoming adversity.
Lawrence believes the team got off to a strong start against the Bears but failed to sustain their early success. The veteran quarterback said the team must do a better job of playing a complete game of football if it hopes to have different results moving forward.
“You want to start fast, and I thought we started pretty good today,” Lawrence said. “We got three points. Obviously, we have a good touchdown; got three points. It started off, got a stop before that. That's been kind of our problem in the past was not starting. So we did that today, and then we still had some of the mistakes creep in. Whatever it takes, just play a full 60 minutes as clean as you can, and if you make a mistake, just go make the next play.
“You don't have to do more than your job. I think that's a big part of it, and I am talking about myself, too. I know as a quarterback, sometimes, when one play doesn't go right; it's happened a ton in my career where I try to make the play the next time and make it worse because I'm trying to do too much, and I'm not just doing my job. So I think that that is a big part of it, too, what we have to do as a team and control that aspect of it.”
The Jaguars play one of the few teams in the league that are arguably as bad as they are next week when they face the New England Patriots. They must find a way to win that game, or there could be significant changes on the way to Jacksonville.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE