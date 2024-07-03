Trevor Lawrence Projected to Be Jaguars' 2024 MVP
If the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to outdo most external expectations and make a playoff run in 2024, it will likely come down to the play of their quarterback.
Trevor Lawrence signed a franchise-record deal last month to establish himself as the Jaguars' quarterback for the foreseeable future. Now, the pressure is on Lawrence to develop and deliver consistent winning seasons, with hopes for even more success than back-to-back 9-8 seasons.
If the Jaguars are to meet the raised expectations, Lawrence will need to perform like the team's best player. This is further argued by NFL.com's Eric Edholm, who argues Lawrence can become the Jaguars' MVP in 2024.
"Edge rusher Josh Allen was the Jaguars' MVP last season, as he ascended to new heights in his fifth pro campaign, while Lawrence dipped back a bit following a breakout Year 2. I truly thought long and hard about doubling down with Allen here, and there's no good reason for me to think he'll backslide, even after he secured a massive extension. But could his stats look a little less beefy after he piled up 17.5 sacks in 2023?- Eric Edholm, NFL.com
I really will be surprised if we don't see Lawrence take a step in the right direction again this season. Does he need to stop turning the ball over and getting sacked as much as he has? Absolutely. Those have been my biggest knocks against him. But the makings of a good offensive line appear to be in place, and I am not as down on Jacksonville's receivers as some seem to be. In the hands of Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor, Lawrence is due for a rebound, and that nudges me ever so slightly in his direction over Allen, who figures to be the focus of every offense he faces this season."
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick last month, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.