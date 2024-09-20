Trevor Lawrence's Start Evaluated By Jaguars' Doug Pederson
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was an NFL quarterback for seven seasons. He backed up Hall of Fame Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre for a good deal of it. He's been around talented players and talented quarterback minds.
82 games and 17 starts to Pederson's name. He might just know a thing or two about quarterbacks. That knowledge certainly didn't hurt when he helped coach the Nick Foles-led Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018.
The knowledge should come in handy as he tries to coach his Jaguars out of an 0-2 hole that could quickly become 0-4 in just two weeks' time. A key to finding success will be his franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence, like the team itself, has struggled through the first two weeks. So what is Pederson's diagnosis as a quarterback mind?
"I guess if you evaluate Trevor -- and I know the quarterback position gets a lot of scrutiny, I think, but there's a few issues that, just assignment errors that need to be fixed, obviously," he told reporters on Thursday. "I think he's done a good job. Can he be better? Yeah, he can be better. I think that's all part of just continuing to grow. I think, too, you look at we've had more backed-up drives in two games, I think we've had in two years. So, our starting field position has been tough, so there's some challenges there too.
"We face some certain situations there, but I think he's on track. He's doing some really good things. I think the game the other day, we just didn't have enough opportunities in the first half. He's made some really good throws down the field to Brian [Thomas Jr.], and we continued to push the ball down the field. I think too when it's not there, he's done a good job of pulling it down either running or finding the back. So, we've just got to keep working."
It is a head coach's job to find out what works and what doesn't to put his team and quarterback, in the best position possible to win. It will be imperative that Pederson figures it out quickly.
