Trevor Lawrence Weighs In Again on Jaguars HC Search
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows what he wants in his next head coach.
Entering Year 5, Lawrence is set to have his third coach in the NFL once the Jaguars make their hire. And Lawrence knows the qualities he is looking for.
Speaking to Jaguars team reporter Kainani Stevens, Lawrence pointed out where he thinks the Jaguars need to improve under their next head coach and who he hopes that head coach could be.
"But as far as just what I'm looking for, you know, I think just a great leader, someone that will again, which I felt like Coach attempted to do, especially our first couple years, was set that culture and have that identity/ And just being a tough team, I feel like we need to kind of get back to some of that," Lawrence said.
"And for whatever reason, this past season, I felt like we lost some of that, and we had a lot of adversity, injuries and bunch of close games, one score losses, but to get back to that just gritty, tough team that sticks together, I feel like we need to get back to some of that. So, you know, I think that's the biggest thing."
So, does that mean offense or defense? Lawrence clearly leans one way, but the right coach could fit either bill.
"And obviously there's a lot of different ways you could go as far as offensive coach, defensive coach. I mean, obviously I'm biased. I'm an offensive guy, so I would love to have a -- I'd love to have a young offensive coach that can have our system and we can build on it for years to come," Lawrence said.
"But whoever it ends up being just a great leader that can really rally the team around them. Guys that will go out there and put everything on the line for them. I think that's obviously something you're looking for. And whether that's an offensive or defensive guy, just the best leader for our team."
So far, the Jaguars have 10 candidates for their head coaching role. Five of these coaches are offensive coordinators, a list that includes Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
In addition, the Jaguars will also consider former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
