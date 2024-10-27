Vastly Improved Unit Sparked Recent Jaguars' Success
Over the last three weeks, the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars have played their best football of the season. Few things have gone right for the Jaguars offense this season, as they have been out of sorts essentially the entire season.
However, after allowing zero sacks in two of their last three games, the Jaguars offensive line has finally started to come into its own after getting used to playing with each other.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence noted that both the offensive line and the running backs have performed well lately. "Not just protection, but run game too, and I think they've done a great job,” Lawrence said. “So, should keep that going, those guys. It's just a testament to the work they put in. I think everybody's just gelling together.
“So, they've done a really nice job and just got to keep doing it. I mean, that's for all of us. I think it's awesome to see those guys play cohesively. Then also, the run game last week was cool and those guys feed off that. To see them really get rolling and dominating the run game was fun to watch.”
The Jaguars have won two of their last three games, while also rushing for their season high. Jacksonville’s offensive line not only paved the way for the Jaguars’ rushing attack to have its best day on the field this season.
The unit also performed well in pass blocking, only allowing Lawrence to be sacked three times over the last two weeks.
“Yeah, that's the hope,” Offensive coordinator Press Taylor said. “I mean, it's the NFL. The odds of you keeping the same starting five throughout the course of a season are slim-to-none. I mean, that just doesn't happen. So, you kind of work through, that’s offseason, that's training camp, that's all of it, of having the next man up and being ready to roll, because stuff like this happens.
"So, plugging Walker [OL Walker Little] into the mix in the fifth, sixth play of the game, whatever that was, nobody really bats an eye. I mean, our guys have worked together in the meeting room, worked together on the field to where you're hoping that continuity, that chemistry shows up throughout just like we're talking about Evan and Trevor having their chemistry.
“I mean, Cam [OL Cam Robinson], Ezra [OL Ezra Cleveland], Mitch [OL Mitch Morse], Brandon [OL Brandon Scherff], the communication to the guy next to you is critical to our success. I mean, half the battle is just 11 guys being identified on the exact same page with every single look we get.”
The Jaguars will need their offensive line to continue playing well and leading the way. If the last three weeks have proven anything for the Jaguars, it is that they will go as far as their offensive line takes them.
