Veteran Jaguars Tight End Searching For Big Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars' season has seemingly fallen apart, from big losses and internal issues, the Jaguars have caught the tail end of the media. Though the team as a whole has taken a step back from what was expected of them this season, Evan Engram needs a few pick-me-up games.
Engram, in his third year with the Jaguars and eighth in the NFL, has taken a step back on the production he typically brings. Going into Week 13, Engram's offensive numbers are the lowest they have been in his entire career up until this point.
Engram, in the first two seasons with the Jaguars, put up 766 receiving yards in 2022 and a career-high in receiving yards with 963 in 2023. This season, in seven games played, Engram has recorded 291 receiving yards. Though injury has effected his playing time, Engram has not collected big numbers per game.
Engram's last big receiving game came back against the Chicago Bears, where he had a 100% catch rate in ten receptions and ended the game with 102 receiving yards. Since that game, Engram has been averaging 36.8 yards per game.
In the Jaguar's last game against the Detroit Lions, Engram had five receptions for 28 yards, his lowest receiving yardage since the first game of the season. Engram has also been averaging 8.1 yards per reception on the year, the lowest it has been throughout his time with the New York Giants and Jaguars.
While the Jaguars offense has not been stellar this season, with quarterbacks getting changed in and out due to injury, Engram has just not been able to get much separation from the defenders guarding him. Brian Thomas Jr has done a majority of the receiving for the Jaguars this season.
Of the Jaguar's 2,281 receiving yards on the season, Engram's 291 yards is only 12.75% of that total. While Thomas Jr has played all of the games this season for the Jaguars, and Engram is missing some due to injury, Engram's production through this point in the season in past seasons sets him up to have a down year.
The Jaguars will be looking for Engram to have a big game in Week 13, not only for the sake of the team's chances at victory but for Engram's confidence levels as well.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.