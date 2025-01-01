Weak QB Class is Bad Omen For Jaguars' Hated Rival Titans
When looking at the long-term scope of the AFC South, it is clear who has a quarterback and who is lagging far behind.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have their guys in Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud, even with each having disappointing seasons for various reasons.
The Indianapolis Colts have a giant question mark at the position, though the first two years of Anthony Richardson's career do not bode well for him as the future of the franchise.
And then the Tennessee Titans, well, have the equivalent to cobwebs and tumbleweeds when it comes to inventory at the quarterback position. They technically roster two in Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, but neither is a starter in this league.
The Colts are set to pick too high to really consider a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which means they are either giving Richardson another year or are going to find some legitamate veteran compeitition for him.
As for the Titans, it is clear what direction they are heading after a 20-13 loss to the Jaguars in Week 17 bumped them up to the No. 2 pick. If the Titans lose to the Texans in the Week 18 finale, then they will be locked into a top-2 selection with a fighting chance to pick No. 1.
And in the event the Titans do land that top pick, they will clearly be looking to fix a quarterback issue that has dragged out for years. The two most likely options would be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, with Sanders likely being the favorite.
The issue for the Titans, however, is that this is one of the worst years to be a quarterback-needy team in the draft in recent memory. It isn't 2022 bad, but it might be 2013 level. And if that is the case, then the Titans are in for a long offseason and an even longer future.
The Titans could pass on a quarterback and instead take a true best player available, but the 2024 draft showed the demand rookie passers now hold over the league. By taking a rookie quarterback, everyone's job security could even be strengthed as they are now tied to that passer.
But the sad truth for the Titans is that any quarterback they pick will likely be, at best, the third-best quarterback in the AFC South. That is hardly what you want from a top-2 pick.
