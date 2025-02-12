What Are Tony Boselli and the Jaguars Looking For in a General Manager?
For the first years of the Jacksonville Jaguars' history as a franchise, Tony Boselli focused on making everyone else's life easier. Quarterbacks, running backs, you name it.
Now, Boselli is set to do the same as the Jaguars' Executive Vice President of Football Operations. Named to the post last week, Boselli has long served as a defender and protector of the Jaguars and Jacksonville as a whole, but now he has the chance to actually put his fingerprints on the franchise and support the head coach and general manager.
The Jaguars have the head coach part of the equation figured out; now, Boselli and owner Shad Khan, president Mark Lamping and head coach Liam Coen need to find the right general manager to pair with Coen and Boselli to move forward.
So, what exactly is Boselli looking for in a new front office leader? Speaking with 'The Dril' on 1010XL, he explained his point of view.
"I'll give you my perspective how I'm going into the interviews. And I think, you know, obviously Liam is going to be part of it, and he has kind of what he's looking for, and Mark Lamping will be involved, and we have a number of other people involved. And ultimately, we'll make a recommendation, and Shad will be very involved. We'll make a recommendation, and Shad will make a decision who the next GM is," Boselli said.
"But what I'm looking for, you know, first and foremost is the individual. From a character and integrity standpoint, you know, what kind of ego does this individual has because, you know, just the way I'm wired, and probably because of the position I played, you got to be in it for each other, and it's not about you as an individual. Like, I'm not looking for the smartest guy, and to let everyone know they're the smartest guy because how great they did when they pick, you know, good players, and you know, and if they don't, if it's not a good player, it's someone else's fault. And we're just not going to have that in this building."
Boselli has been adamant since joining the Jaguars front office that anyone who is a part of the team's process is in for the team; there will be no accepting wins or losses based on their own personal accord.
But Boselli's standards for the next general manager don't end there. There will be other key factors, including their general philosophy on football and roster-building.
"And so really, for me, it's looking at the type of character and the individuals they are, and then what's their vision? How do they how do they see building the team? What's their philosophy? And then the process, you know, how do you get to that answer? How do you work in a collaborative method?" Boselli said.
"So those are kind of the three big buckets that I'm looking at. To understand who the individual is, what their vision, their philosophy of football, how you build the team, and then how do they get to that, to the right answer. What's their process? So I think you know that will give you a good idea and a good sense, just like we knew what we were looking at and looking for in a head coach."
