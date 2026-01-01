What a Win (and Loss) Means for Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18

This weekend is the regular season finale for the NFL as the playoffs are set to begin one week from Saturday. The Jacksonville Jaguars will end their two-year hiatus from the postseason as they will be one of the 14 teams across the league that will have secured their spot in the dance for a chance at Super Bowl LX.

The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in what could be their final home game of the season. However, their at stake on the line with the Houston Texans trailing right behind Jacksonville for the AFC South lead, holding the tiebreaker if the results don't go according to plan in Duval. With that in mind, let's look at what a win or a loss would mean for these Jaguars in Week 18.

What a win means for Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) meet on the field Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, after the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are having one of their best seasons and one-year turnarounds ever. After going 4-13 a year ago, a win would completely flip that record to 13-4, the team's best regular season since 1999 when they went 14-2 under Tom Coughlin. It would also mark the longest winning streak in franchise history since that season, a year in which they were favorites to win the Super Bowl before ultimately falling to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship.

Not only that, but the Jaguars would also clinch the AFC South and the No. 3 seed, securing a home playoff game in just over 10 days, facing the No. 6 seed, which is likely to be against the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, assuming they defeat the New York Jets. Head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone deserve a significant amount of credit for the complete 180 they have accomplished, regardless of Sunday's results.

What a loss means for Jaguars

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen reacts on the sidelines during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Two scenarios could occur here: a Jacksonville loss to Tennessee and a Houston Texans win would give the latter the AFC South crown due to the tiebreaker from the Week 10 loss. However, a loss by both teams would still give the division to Jacksonville because of the better record. If the Jaguars lose the division on Sunday, they would have to travel as either the sixth or seventh seed against Houston or New England.

A loss to the Titans would be a major letdown regardless, as the Titans have been among the worst teams in the sport this season. Anything can happen in a divisional game, but Sunday is seen as a must-win for these Jaguars, no matter what.

