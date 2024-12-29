What Exactly is Holding Back the Jaguars' Rushing Attack?
There are many reasons why the Jacksonville Jaguars are 3-12 this season. One of the most significant reasons has been their lack of a consistent rushing attack. Jacksonville has talent on the offensive side of the ball but has rarely put it all together to secure wins this season.
The Jaguars have often found themselves in a conundrum on game days. They want to run the ball more successfully but frequently play from behind, which requires them to shift to a more passing attack to keep the game close.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor noted some issues plaguing the offense and how those things have negatively impacted the unit. However, Taylor notes that the offense's struggles are mainly self-inflicted mistakes the Jaguars cannot seem to overcome.
“Yeah, I think even the last game, we put ourselves in so many long-yardage situations," Taylor said. "We had more P-and-10 penalties than we've had all season long. So, you're playing first-and-20, second-and-20, whatever that may be. We wiped out a 24-yarder to Brian [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] to start a drive. I think we started two drives there with P-and-10 penalties, and then the next one, we had the 15-yard run to fumble.
"So, it's just kind of getting in our own way with stuff like that; illegal formations, just little things that we're in control of and things like that. So, that gives you the ability to stay on task, to be efficient in your early down runs, and get more runs. I think you see guys kind of get lathered up, not just the running backs, but the linemen as well, fitting blocks, repeating runs to where they get settled into this guy made this adjustment on that one. So, when I get this again, here's how we're going to combo this, whatever that looks like. I think it's a lot of things go into play with it.”
The Jaguars are two weeks away from completing this dismal season, meaning they will soon have a chance to better their roster and potentially their coaching staff. Soon, Jacksonville's front office will reveal their offseason plans, which will be interesting.
