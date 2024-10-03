What Has 0-4 Start Done To Jaguars, GM's Relationship?
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke has not given public remarks during the team’s 0-4 start, but that does not mean he has been silent.
According to multiple sources inside the team, which includes players, Baalke has still been connected to the team in terms of his messaging to the franchise and its locker room.
Baalke has traditionally been a general manager that builds tight relationships with his locker room. While Baalke hasn’t spoken with the media during the team’s 0-4 start, Jaguars players and staff are still hearing from the man in charge of the front office.
The Jaguars are locking down the hatches after their 0-4 start, though it appears the coaching staff and front office still have the locker room’s confidence.
As one team source put it to Jaguars On SI this week, “The mood hasn’t been bad this week whatsoever.”
The Jaguars locker room spoke in defense of head coach Doug Pederson this week in reference to a report that Pederson lost the room, with team leaders such as Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram, and Christian Kirk all vehemently shooting down the question.
Baalke, to his credit, has been just as positive and upbeat this week on the Jaguars practice field as he normally is.
Baalke is normally a strong presence at Jaguars practices, walking the sidelines to examine drills and speak with players, coaches, and team personnel staff alike.
Baalke, Pederson and the Jaguars will look to right the ship this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Jaguars will be doing so while donning their throwback jerseys and honoring former head coach Tom Coughlin into their version of the Ring of Honor.
With that said, losing breeds animosity and the Jaguars are the only winless team in the NFL. Baalke and Pederson still have the locker room, but they will need all hands on deck to ensure their slide stops in Week 5.
"I feel that way. I just feel like right now, yes, we're a better football team on paper, obviously, than what's on the field. It's something that we, even as coaches, we have to find a way to tap into that and get the most out of it," Pederson said this week.
