What Are the Jaguars Biggest Needs After Free Agency?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have completed the first week of free agency with nine new additions to the roster as they begin the climb to 90 players ahead of training camp this summer.
The team was one of the most active teams in the first 24 hours of the legal tampering period with additions along the offensive line, wide receiver, tight end, and defensive back.
It appears as though Jacksonville might be through with their run in free agency and now the full focus goes to the NFL Draft next month where the team bestows the No. 5 selection in the draft order. There will be plenty of options available when the team is officially on the clock late Thursday evening on April 25.
Among the moves made in free agency, the Jaguars signed Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey at right guard and center, respectively. It's a welcoming upgrade following the retirement of Mitch Morse and Brandon Scherff entering free agency. Head coach Liam Coen is likely smiling ear-to-ear having a quality interior offensive line that can create movement at the line of scrimmage.
Defensively, Jacksonville signed long-time Dallas Cowboy cornerback Jourdan Lewis to be their starting nickelback and move Jarrian Jones to the perimeter opposite of Tyson Campbell, likely knocking out a potential need at outside cornerback. Eric Murray now patrols the centerfield as the replacement for free agent Andre Cisco.
However, while the offensive side of the ball and two areas on defense were addressed, one area is unlikely to be done until the draft in the way of the defensive line. At the moment, barring a massive trade, the Jaguars interior defensive line is the biggest need on the roster.
There is appeal on the defensive interior front with second-year players Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson flashing in their rookie campaigns. Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton have both underwhelmed for Jacksonville in the last season or two, prompting a bigger need at iDL.
Michigan's Mason Graham is currently the favorite for the No. 5 overall selection in the draft. By how general manager James Gladstone spoke to the media Thursday, all indications likely point to Graham or another offensive lineman with the need for addressing the trenches whether it's to protect or attack the quarterback.
If the Jaguars are able to acquire Graham or another quality defensive lineman in this year's draft, Gladstone fills a big need and raises the expectation of what the roster can become in 2025.
