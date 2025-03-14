New Jaguars GM James Gladstone is Putting the Pieces Together
The Jacksonville Jaguars appear to be on to bigger and better things after they cleaned house earlier in the offseason. New Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has arguably one of the most challenging jobs of any GM in the National Football League.
Still, Gladstone has enjoyed the task so far. He looks forward to continuing to work with the rest of the Jaguars staff.
“It's been an absolute blast. I think the collaboration over the course of the last three weeks has been something we've held at a premium, and looking at our pro scouting staff and our football administration staff blending with our coaching staff over that window of time, it’s something that I feel a level of pride in, being able to engage with all of those groups in such a short window of time and actually walking into the pro-free agency window with some unknowns," Gladstone said.
Gladstone noted that the Jaguars undoubtedly have holes on the roster that must be addressed. However, Jacksonville does not just have holes, they have a lot of holes and it is Gladstone's responsibility to identify and fix the many things wrong with the Jaguars' roster.
"There were some holes on our roster, and unlike the draft, an NFL pro-free agent has the chance to say, ‘You know what, I appreciate the offer, but I'm going somewhere else. In the draft, you send a name into a system, and they're now a part of your team," Gladstone said.
"So, that was a dynamic that walking into that door on Monday, you feel like, you know what, we're going to have to adjust today. Well, lo and behold, we had nine names that we were prioritizing, and we ended up with nine players on our roster today. So, seeing that plan come to life, being executed in the way that it was, certainly something that at this point in time, I'm proud of."
Gladstone expressed his excitement to get to work with the players on the team, both the new players and the remaining ones from the Jaguars' previous regime. It will be up to both Gladstone and those players to turn things around as soon as possible.
"But I can't wait for these players to engage with the rest of the team, get out on the grass in the fall because it's not the offseason that we're looking to win from a perception standpoint. We're looking to win football games this fall and can't wait for the next phase of this in the draft to truly see what the shape of the roster is going to look like and then get everybody out on the grass together here later in the spring," Gladstone said.
