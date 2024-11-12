What Is Not Translating For the Jaguars?
When a team is 2-8, there is no denying that it consistently does things that are not conducive to winning. That has been the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Jacksonville has watched many things work against them during a disappointing season.
The Jaguars insist they have been doing the work leading up to games. Their narrow losses to some of the league's best teams prove that the team has taken strides over the last few weeks.
However, the fact that they continue to lose those games and similarly lose them raises questions about what the Jaguars are or are not doing, which is leading to their being competitive but losing.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted a few of the things the Jaguars have struggled with that have cost them wins this season.
“I don’t know,” Pederson said. “Maybe just things like staying in your gap if you’re a defensive lineman or the protection issues we had yesterday.
“It could be a QB read, a decision he makes. Things that you would think that the guys would know. The game goes fast. It could be a young defensive back whose eyes are in the wrong place. Things like that.”
Pederson noted that he and his coaching staff are responsible for ensuring that what they see is relayed to the players on the field. The Jaguars' doing a better job at this would likely help them win a game and snap their losing streak.
Pederson explained how his years of experience in the National Football League have helped him build trust in himself and what he sees from opponents on game day.
“Sure. Sure. It's sort of the memory,” Pederson said. “It's what you see and just being able to trust certain things, trust yourself, and then trust what you see defensively to make decisions throwing the ball. Yeah, that can all carry over.”
The Jaguars ' season is all but over, as it would be unreasonable to expect much from a team that is 2-8. At this point, it is clear what the Jaguars are and what they will be for the remainder of the season.
