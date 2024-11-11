Jaguars' Mac Jones Reveals What Cost the Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost multiple games this season they could have won with better execution. Six of the Jaguars’ eight losses have come by less than a touchdown.
While the Jaguars have undoubtedly improved since their 0-4 start to the season, the result has largely remained the same: they are back to their losing ways.
The Jaguars have lost three games in a row and now have two separate losing streaks of three games or more.
Jacksonville turned to quarterback Mac Jones as starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Jaguars’ loss resembled the previous few losses for the Jaguars.
However, this time was different, as the Jaguars defense played well enough to win the game. Statistically, one of the worst defenses in the National Football League, Jacksonville’s defense forced three turnovers.
Still, the Jaguars offense could not produce enough points to win and fell to the Vikings 12-7 on Sunday. Jacksonville failed to score a single point after taking a 7-3 lead early in the first quarter.
Jones credited the defense with playing a great game but acknowledged he and the offense need to improve moving forward.
“I think the defense played great and the offense, we've got to do better, and it starts with me,” Jones said.
“Those guys fought, though, and I really appreciate the team for having my back. Just got to learn from it. No excuses. Definitely wanted a different result, but I'm going to keep fighting.”
Jones completed 14 of his 22 passes for 111 yards. He threw zero touchdowns, two interceptions, and rushed for a touchdown. He was also sacked three times.
With the defense’s stellar play in mind, Jones took responsibility for his part in the offense’s struggles in a winnable, four-point loss. His two interceptions and a fumble were the difference between winning and losing on Sunday.
“No excuses, just go through my reads and live to fight another down,” Jones said. “Especially in those situations on first down. Nothing that anybody else did. It's on me.
“The defense got us the ball back. As the quarterback, you've got to put the ball in play and let the guys make plays. It's on me.
“Look, me and Mitch [C Mitch Morse], we don't get that many reps together, but we get them after practice a lot. So, there's no excuse for that. It's a day-one play that you learn, and it's on me as the quarterback.”
