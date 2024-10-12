What is the Difference-Maker For the Jaguars in Week 6?
The Jacksonville Jaguars need to do one thing specific thing right to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 6.
O.K., maybe two things. The first is, of course, something we point out every week:
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
But outside of that rule of five, something else could make the difference between 2-4 and 1-5 -- the run game.
The Jacksonville Jaguars might have one of the most overlooked duos in the NFL with Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby. The latter is a rising star and the former is one of the most complete backs in the league, the epitome of the modern game's ball carrier. But have shiftiness, speed, and run angry.
Bigsby had a big day against the Indianapolis Colts last week, rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. On the season, Bigsby is averaging eight yards per carry on 34 attempts.
Despite playing through injury, Etienne has provided a spark when needed and though he is limited, look for him to contribute against the Bears as well.
The best offenses in the league have a one-two punch running back tandem -- the Detroit Lions have David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, for example. It will be incumbent upon Etienne, in whatever way he is used, to make plays akin to what Bigsby has been able to do.
It is not impossible, with the way this offense has opened up over the last two weeks and the offensive line's continuity finally paying off in efficient blocking.
Ball control and clock management will be critical against this Bears team. Rookie first overall pick Caleb Williams is dangerous and things are starting to click for him. The Bears have gotten to their 3-2 record in part by capitalizing on teams that let them hang around too long and make mistakes.
The ground game will facilitate the aforementioned control and clock game. Getting to second- and third-and-manageable will be vital for long, sustained drives that end in points. The rushing attack will be the catalyst, and it could be the difference.
Also, that run game will open up the vertical attack and make life much easier for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
