What Jaguars Doug Pederson Wants the Offensive Line to Focus On in Week 1
When the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins kick off at 1 pm.m, there is certainly one part of the game officials will keep under a magnifying class.
2023 saw a drastic rise in the attention on illegal formation penalties where the officials deem an offensive tackle is lined up too far off the ball and is technically in the backfield, with former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor being one of the most penalized players.
2024 is off to a similar start, with multiple flags being thrown during the first game between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. To avoid setting any drives back, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson wants his players to know it is now a top focus.
"It's interesting, I think it was the Tampa Bay game here in preseason where it's the message from the officials. When I meet with them 90 minutes before the game, it's one of the things that we discuss as head coach to official and vice versa, is the offensive line," Pederson said on Friday. "They're actually getting to the point now where it’s almost like the first warning is now in the dressing room, and rightfully so, because now it's on us as coaches to make sure that our players are playing by the rules.”
“No. It hasn’t changed. As far as the depth and all that? No. It's still your headgear, you’ve got to be the belt line of the center, your head, things of that nature. It's different too, because when tackles are in two-point stances, they're a little bit taller, so it pulls their head back a little bit. So, we just have to be mindful of that and just coach our guys to crowd the ball a little bit more. We're going to have to work through that.”
Offensive line has always been a difficult position to play. With rules like this now being emphasized, it might not get any easier anytime soon.
“I mean, it's a hard position anyway, I think. But the rules haven't changed. I mean, the rules are still the rules. They've been that way for many years. I think it's just now a point of emphasis. Are D-linemen or edge rushers getting better? Probably so," Pederson said. "Even interior guys are getting better. Baltimore has one, Kansas City has one. But it's a tough position. It's a tough position to play, and particularly tackle spot because you're out there on an island a lot, especially in pass-protection.”
