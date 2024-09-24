What's Next For Doug Pederson, Jaguars After MNF Beatdown?
The Jacksonville Jaguars may soon need to press the panic button after starting 0-3 on the season. In an embarrassing performance, the Jaguars looked lifeless in their road loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
The Jaguars did not do much right as the Bills put the game out of reach early, as a good team should do when playing a bad team.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson tried to lighten up a difficult situation after the team’s blowout loss on the road to the Bills but was unable to. He firmly believes the team puts in the work during the week but has yet to see the fruits of their labor.
More importantly, Pederson said he has emphasized to the team that their winless start will not buy them sympathy from around the league and that the players are the only ones who can turn things around.
“I really want to say something funny right now,” Pederson said. “I just can't think of anything. Maybe the kickoff. Touchback. I don't know. Listen, I get the question. Gosh, it's just these guys -- listen, they work too hard. You watch them during the week.
“I mean, they work too hard, and then this is what happens. This is the result. I mean, it just goes to show you each week how important each week is and being ready to play. You know, it's the NFL. You know, it's week to week. Like I said, no one is going to feel sorry for you, and you just got to keep working.”
Pederson said he believes the Jaguars have the right players. He noted that the players seem prepared for game days after a week of practices and that the team works hard during practice, but this has yet to translate to on-field success.
“I feel like the guys are ready,” Pederson said. “Feel like they're -- by the end of the week, they're in a good place, there is energy, and then it's not translating to the game. That is the part that I think bothers you a little bit because I do see how hard they work and what they put in during the week and that it's not translating. Those are the things I got to figure out.”
