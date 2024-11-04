What the Jaguars Defense Showed Against Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars fell short in Week 9 to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23. The Jaguars were in the game but could not overcome a good Eagles team.
Coming into this matchup, the Jaguars defense was being challenged to stop a talented and explosive Eagles attack. We knew how dangerous this Eagles team has with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith.
Even at full strength the defense of the Jaguars played well.
Early on, it looked like the Jaguars defense was going to be in for a long game because of the lack of support they were getting from the offense.
In the first possession of the game for the Eagles, the Jaguars forced a punt. But they had to retake the field because it was fumbled by the return man. Then on the Jaguars first possession, they punted the ball and forced the defense back on the field.
And it did not become easier for the Jaguars defense. After back-to-back threes and outs by both teams, the Jaguars' defense stayed on the field for an Eagles 15-play-scoring drive.
The Jaguars defense held its own in the first half and gave the offense multiple chances to score. They forced a turnover and had multiple stops when the Eagles used their famous Tush Push play.
The Eagles took a 16-0 lead into the locker room. It could have been worse, but the Jaguars defense kept it at reaching distance.
The offense finally woke up in the second half and gave the defense a chance to breathe. Then the Jaguars forced a turnover, making Saquon Barkley fumble. Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker picked up the fumble and took it to the house to bring the Jaguars within one score of taking the lead.
The Jaguars were just getting started in the second half. They went on to force two more turnovers. One on a 4th-and-1. And another on a missed Eagles field goal.
The Jaguars offense had a last chance to win the game but came up short. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence overthrew a ball in the back of the endzone that was picked off by the Eagles.
This Jaguars defense will be interesting to watch as the second half of the season unfolds. They are starting to see success in all areas on the defensive side.
