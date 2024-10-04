When Jaguars Coach Knew Star Rookie Was the Right Draft Choice
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise dismal season that started 0-4 and could quickly spiral further.
In three starts, the 2024 NFL Draft's No. 23 overall pick has 17 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He is versatile, with a rushing touchdown as well. He has become one of the focal points of a Jaguars offense that already boasted a plethora of weapons for Trevor Lawrence.
The 2024 draft was stacked, especially on offense. Particularly at wide receiver. Many players fell to the second and third rounds that very well could have been first-round selections in previous drafts. The Jaguars pulled the trigger on Thomas.
There was a lot to like, such as his stellar junior season at LSU, in which he caught 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdown passes. Yes, 17. The production matched the big-time traits and tools Thomas possessed, too.
There were plenty of talented wide receivers in the draft, but for offensive coordinator Press Taylor, it was more than talent that sold the Jaguars on the Tigers receiver.
It was the intangibles.
"We had a formal with him. So, a formal at the combine, that 15-minute speed dating thing. We had a top 30 with him here. So, we got to spend a lot of time," Taylor said. "The top 30 here is where you really get to sit down, get a feel for them, talk to them, spend a day with them. They're still obviously out of their element. They're in a business interview. So that's tough, but we had a good feel for a lot. We know a lot of people at LSU that had worked with him throughout the course of his career there that had great things to say about him. Obviously, that's important to you, especially if you're going to invest a first-round pick on a guy you want to know the ins and outs of the character, the work ethic, the competitiveness, all that. All that came back great. We had a great feel for him here, and he's been nothing but impressive as we've gotten here."
The pick, to this point, looks like a hit. That is huge for a staff that has had many misses and a franchise that is considered one of the poorest drafters in the league.
