Where Did Jaguars' OL Rank to End 2024?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of questions entering the 2025 offseason. And once again, the offensive line is one of them.
The Jaguars expected bigger and better things out of their offensive line in 2024. While the unit did improve from the previous season, it was far from a dominant unit and instead served to be a league-average unit on their best days.
In a ranking of all 32 offensive lines at the end of the 2024 season, Pro Football Focus had the Jaguars land at No. 19 -- not elite, but also not among the worst in the NFL.
"After a disappointing rookie season, right tackle Anton Harrison seemed to have improved in 2024 and showed encouraging signs in the second half of the season. From Week 11 onward, Harrison earned a 71.7 PFF overall grade, which ranked 17th among right tackles over that span," PFF said.
"The Jaguars were once again among the better pass-blocking units in the NFL. They allowed 122 pressures — including 18 sacks — on 606 snaps, leading to a third-ranked 88.4 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating."
The biggest issue facing the Jaguars' line in 2024 was, once again, run blocking. The unit had few struggles in pass protection, but the Jaguars consistently failed to generate movement in the running game.
"I think for both passing and run blocking, there's so many different variables that kind of go into it. I think with the run game, everyone's got to be on the same page just like the pass game," Jaguars center Mitch Morse said at the end of the season. "There are so many different variables that play into it. I don't know if I can totally give you an answer that there's just one thing that sticks out to me. So, yeah, I don't know, I really don't have anything for you.”
Whether the Jaguars' run game improves next year likely hinges on the new offensive scheme that is brought in after the firing of head coach Doug Pederson. After several years of a below-average running game, the Jaguars need to make improvement a priority -- even if they are expected to return most of their starting offensive line next season.
