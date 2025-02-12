Where Do Jaguars Land on Way-Too-Early Power Rankings?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are not going to enter the offseason at the top of anyone's power rankings. That is the territory that comes with a 4-13 season and a full house-cleaning.
With that in mind, it is hardly a surprise to see the Jaguars ranked fairly low in ESPN's early offseason power rankings.
The Jaguars came in ranked at No. 26; in the AFC South they were behind the No. 11 Houston Texans and No. 23 Indianapolis Colts, though they did rank ahead of the No. 32 Tennessee Titans.
"Owner Shad Khan said his No. 1 priority in a head coach was a young, offense-minded coach who could get quarterback Trevor Lawrence to play consistently at a high level. He picked 39-year-old Liam Coen because of the Coen's work with Baker Mayfield, who set career highs in passing yards (4,500), touchdowns (41) and completion percentage (71.4%) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," ESPN's Michael DiRocco said.
"An under-the-radar issue for Lawrence was his poor play outside the pocket. Per ESPN Research, he completed only 4 of 20 passes and his 2.3 QBR on throws outside the pocket ranked last in 2024 (Mayfield was fifth at 80.2)."
The Jaguars will need Coen and Lawrence to hit the ground running in 2025 to flip the narrative on the franchise. The Jaguars were seen as an up-and-coming team in 2022 and looked poised to make the jump in the AFC after an 8-3 start in 2023. But after a 1-6 finish in 2023 and then last year's failures, the Jaguars have to start winning some games before they land on anybody's list of top teams.
With a rookie head coach at the helm, the Jaguars will need their top players like Lawrence to play up to their potential. If they do, then perhaps the Jaguars will land in everyone's good graces yet again.
"It starts with communication. It starts with the alignment and communication at every level. Building, first and foremost, the best staff we can build because, like I mentioned, it's about these guys. So how do we put the best coaches in place to help these players reach their full abilities?" Coen said at his opening press conference.
"Now, with the front office, how do we continue to build there and get this thing fully in alignment so that then when we go into the offseason program, we're all on the same page, we all understand the vision and the goal? When I walked into the Los Angeles Rams building in 2018, I had never felt anything like that before in my life. It was a different introduction to coaching, and you saw a building, every single person that was in that building and a part of that thing was in alignment. I think that's the key.”
