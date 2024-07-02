Where Does PFF Rank the Jaguars' Secondary Entering 2024?
The biggest question facing the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense following the hiring of new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was how the secondary would evolve during free agency and the draft. And after big investments in both periods, we have a clearer idea of what kind of unit the Jaguars will be trotting out in Week 1.
From adding Darnell Savage and Ronald Darby in free agency to drafting Jarrian Jones and Deantre Prince in the third- and fifth-rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jaguars took plenty of swings to upgrade a secondary that fell short of expectations in the second half of 2023. But did they do enough?
In a ranking of all 32 secondaries across the NFL, Pro Football Focus had the Jaguars ranked No. 29, ahead of just the Washington Commanders, New York Giant and Arizona Cardinals.
"The Jaguars made several changes in the secondary, as they added safety Darnell Savage, cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Terrell Edmunds to go along with rookie CB Jarrian Jones from Florida State. Cornerback Tyson Campbell returns after earning a 56.4 coverage grade in 2023, as does safety Andrew Wingard (75.1). It’s a unit that will need a lot to bounce their way, but it could be a solid overall group if they mesh together."- John Kosko, Pro Football Focus
The Jaguars certainly underwent plenty of change in the secondary this season. Three Week 1 starters from a year ago (Rayshawn Jenkins, Tre Herndon and Darious Williams) are on other rosters, with the Jaguars replacing them with Darnell Savage, Jarrian Jones and Ronald Darby. Second-year defensive back Antonio Johnson also will likely player a significant role in the defense.
How the Jaguars exactly stack their Week 1 depth chart is still to be determined. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after the draft he thinks Jones can play both inside and outside, giving him a chance to compete with bother Savage at the nickel spot and Darby at the outside spot across from Tyson Campbell.
Campbell's 2023 season was largely defined by a hamstring injury that occurred in Week 6 and prevented the Jaguars' top corner from being healthy for most of the rest of the season.
Campbell missed Weeks 7 and 8 last year due to the injury, eventually returning to the lineup in Week 10 after the bye week. Campbell then missed Weeks 11, 12, 14, and 15. And when Campbell was in the lineup, he was far from his 100% self.
After 25 pass breakups and five interceptions in his first two seasons, Campbell recorded one interception and five pass breakups in 11 games in 2023, the least productive year of his career.
"We're excited about him. Heck of an athlete. There's nothing he can't do, athletically. Really a smart player, and picked our stuff up," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this offseason.
"Our guys have done a great job of teaching him, fundamentals, technique, and then how he can operate within the scheme. Obviously, we haven't played any plays yet, today's day one. So, we'll go out and evaluate him again but we're excited about him."