Updated List of Jaguars' Pending Free Agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the Jacksonville Jaguars retaining two more internal free agents earlier this week, their pending free agent list is dwindling.

Only in volume, at least. Hardly in terms of big-time names, where players like Devin Lloyd , Travis Etienne, Montaric Brown, Greg Newsome, and Andrew Wingard are still set to be free agents.

With that said, the re-signings of Matt Dickerson and DeeJay Dallas on Monday shortened the Jaguars' pending list of free agents. With that in mind, here are the Jaguars' remaining free agents entering the next steps of the offseason.

Remaining Free Agents

The Jaguars have12 unrestricted free agents remaining after the team re-signed Dickerson and Dallas. Here they are.

LB Devin Lloyd

RB Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB Montaric Brown

CB Greg Newsome

DB Andrew Wingard

WR Dyami Brown

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

TE Quintin Morris

DL Dawuane Smoot

DL Emmanuel Ogbah

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DL Austin Johnson

WR Tim Patrick

LB Dennis Gardeck

The Jaguars didn't stamp any 2026 goals a month ago when they last spoke, but that was a long time ago. The Jaguars have had a chance to recharge and think since their Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, and they can now move forward with a new plan this offseason. After a strong 2025, the Jaguars must find ways to improve, and that will first start in free agency.

"Yeah, I think so. At the end of the day, we're still in preliminary discussions around what our approach, our process, our decisions could look like heading into the real parts of this offseason. We'll take the time and Liam, Tony, myself being able to break away, just the three of us, we'll invest energy with our coaching staff, our support staff, our scouting staff mid to late February and really have a firm grip on that," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last month.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"At this point, we're all bringing those thoughts to the surface and beginning to map that out in a more strategic and formalized manner."

It remains to be seen which of these dozen Jaguars will return. It surely feels like Lloyd and Etienne priced themselves out of Jacksonville with the stellar seasons they had in 2025. They could be the highest-paid players at their respected positions in this year's free agency class, which could lead to the Jaguars spending their cash elsewhere.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After re-signing Dickerson and Dallas, along with extensions for guys like Jakobi Meyers and Cole Van Lanen, the Jaguars have taken care of quite a few guys on expiring deals. It remains to be seen who is next.

