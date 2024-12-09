Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 14?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 10-6 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.
Offense: Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars showed what it looks like when they feed their best playmaker the ball. After zero catches on two targets in the first half, the Jaguars saw rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. completely dominate the Titans' defense in the second half, picking up eight catches for 86 yards. This included 52 yards on the Jaguars' game-winning drive.
Per Pro Football Network, Thomas tied for the fourth-most second-half catches by a rookie since 2000 with his eight second-half grabs. He became the vocal point of the passing game, and the Jaguars won as a result. This game went a long way toward showing what Thomas can do with increased volume. As things stand today, he is 15 yards away from setting the franchise rookie record -- he is also 11 catches away from setting that record, too.
Defense: Jarrian Jones
Just like a rookie was the top player on offense, the defense's top performer is also a member of the 2024 draft class. The Jaguars got an absolutely inspired performance out of cornerback Jarrian Jones on Sunday, with the third-round pick recording two pass breakups and a key third-down sack of Will Levis.
Jones has consistently improved throughout his rookie season, and he sure looks like he is going to be a key piece of the secondary moving forward. He is sticky in coverage, has good ball skills, and is clearly a player who can be used in the box as well as evidenced by his impressive takedown of Levis during a key moment in the game.
Special teams: Logan Cooke
Despite being listed on the injury report all week with a left knee injury, Jaguars punter Logan Cooke had another solid and dependable outing. He pinned the Titans deep early in the game and never let the Titans flip field position in a defensive battle.
