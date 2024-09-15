Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 2 Matchup vs. Browns?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' performances from their 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Offense: Brian Thomas Jr.
Until Brian Thomas Jr. caught a 66-yard pass at the end of the third quarter, the Jaguars only had 55 passing yards. No other receiver -- or player in general -- looked as dynamic and dangerous as Thomas Jr., who only had one target in the game before his deep ball highlight.
Thomas wasn't perfect, dropping a pass on a slant on the ensuing drive, but he was the spark the Jaguars needed. Without Thomas' big catch, the Jaguars likely don't score any touchdowns in the first three quarters of the game.
The big question for the Jaguars is why Thomas wasn't a bigger part of the offense during the first half. Thomas only saw one target in the first half compared to five targets for Gabe Davis.
For the Jaguars' passing game to get on track moving forward, it will need to flow more through their rising rookie star.
Defense: Josh Hines-Allen
The Jaguars got some solid efforts out of their defense on Sunday. Cornerback Montaric Brown had a relatively solid game with nine solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup. We will go with a long-time winner of the award, however, and give it to Josh Hines-Allen.
Hines-Allen played with his hair on fire, recording three quarterback hits, a sack and a tackle for loss. Hines-Allen was a major bright spot for a defense that needed one of their front-four defenders to make an impact.
Special teams: Yasir Abdullah
It wasn't a banner day for the Jaguars' special teams unit after a Cam Little missed field goal in the third quarter and some so-so returns from Devin Duvernay.
Instead, today's special teams game ball goes to backup linebacker Yasir Abdullah, who made a terrific tackle in the first quarter on a Logan Cooke punt.
