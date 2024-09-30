Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 4 Matchup?
The Jacksonville Jaguars came up short yet again, losing 24-20 to the Houston Texans to drop to 0-4 and see their season continue to tailspin.
But while the Jaguars didn't have a successful day in terms of big-picture results, the Jaguars did have some standout performances from their last-place squad. So, which Jaguars played the best?
Offense: Brian Thomas Jr.
Offensive tackles Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison deserve some love after holding Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. to one combined quarterback hit. Tank Bigsby also had a great game, rushing seven times for 90 yards and recording a 58-yard run.
During the game and live in-person, though, it felt like Brian Thomas Jr. was the guy the Texans didn't have many answers for.
The No. 23 overall pick caught his second touchdown of the season and would have caught his third if not for a miss from Trevor Lawrence.
He also made several big grabs over the middle of the field and caught the Jaguars' longest pass of the day on his terrific 32-yard catch in the second-half. Thomas looks like the real deal in every sense of the word.
Defense: Ventrell Miller
What a day for Ventrell Miller. The second-year linebacker stepped into some massive shoes in place of veteran linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, and he didn't disappoint.
Miller, who the Jaguars have always held in high regard, played a fantastic game against the Texans and would likely be getting more attention as a breakout player had the Jaguars held onto their lead.
Miller made big plays against the run and in coverage, leading the team with 10 tackles and recording a tackle for loss. If not for a penalty on the Texans' offense that negated a play, Miller would have had two tackles for loss in his first-ever NFL start. He looks like a potential building block on defense.
“Played good. Obviously watch the film and grade it that way, but I thought there was some really big tackle for losses, him shooting the gap, appeared that he played good," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the game.
Special Teams: Daniel Thomas
Cam Little gets consideration here after his big 50+ field goal, but Daniel Thomas recovered the Jaguars' first team takeaway of the season and set up their first touchdown. Big-time play from a great special teamer.
Our Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley requested 15 minutes to sit down and discuss with general manager Trent Baalke the future of the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE