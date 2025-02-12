Who Are the Jaguars' Restricted Free Agents?
With the 2025 NFL offseason finally here, it is time to turn our focus to free agency.
The question of the day: which of the Jaguars free agents will be leaving the franchise and which will return?
We will first take a look at the Jaguars' restricted free agents. But first, a quick explanation on what restricted free agents are.
"In the 2024 league year, players with three accrued seasons who have received a qualifying offer become restricted free agents when their contracts expire at the conclusion of the 2023 league year on March 13," the NFL's operations site says. "If a player with three accrued seasons has received a “qualifying offer” (a salary tender predetermined by the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the league and its players) from his old club, he can negotiate with any club through April 19.
"If the restricted free agent signs an offer sheet with a new club, his old club can match the offer and retain him because the qualifying offer entitles it to a “right of first refusal” on any offer sheet the player signs," the NFL says.
"If the old club does not match the offer, it may receive draft-choice compensation depending on the amount of its qualifying offer. If an offer sheet is not executed on or before April 19, the player’s negotiating rights revert exclusively to his old club. In addition, prior to the start of free agency a player who would otherwise be a restricted free agent may be designated by his old club as its franchise player or transition player."
So, who are the Jaguars restricted free agents? We break it down below.
WR Tim Jones
One of the great training camp traditions in Jacksonville over the last three years has been seeing people write Tim Jones off the roster, only for him to defy the doubts and make the 53-man roster. If you have read our thoughts on the matter, however, it has hardly ever been a surprise. Tim Jones is one of the glue guys of Heath Farwell's special teams units and that is what teams look for in No. 5 and No. 6 wide receivers. With Farwell returning, Jones should too.
OL Cole Van Lanen
One of the best developmental stories for the Jaguars last season was reserve offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. After two years of middling results as a backup, Van Lanen went on to have a great training camp and then proved to be a reliable swing tackle during the regular season. He should stick around, especially with Tony Boselli at EVP -- Boselli raved about him on the radio last season.
LB Joe Giles-Harris
Joe Giles-Harris joined the 53-man roster in December after a previous stint with the team years ago. He only appeared in two games with the Jaguars last season, recording one tackle and only playing a special teams role.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.