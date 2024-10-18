Why Can't the Jaguars Score More?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been abysmal at putting points on the board this season. They have averaged just 18.8 points a game. With Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, a solid duo in Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby rushing the ball, and plenty of weapons catching passes.
Against the Chicago Bears, the Jaguars opened up with a scoring drive, even if it was just a field goal. They wouldn't score the rest of the half. Ball control, field position, the momentum -- it was all in the Bears' hands. The Bears jumped to a massive lead and maintained it.
It was typical for this Jaguars team. Their offense failed to show up late against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. It struggled throughout all of their Cleveland Browns loss. Nowhere to be found against the Buffalo Bills.
The biggest point of criticism for the Jaguars offense hasn't changed. They have consistently failed to sustain drives, manage the clock, and execute. Early on in the season, even communication was an issue.
Offensive coordinator Press Taylor chalks the problem up to being consistent "down-in, down-out."
"We got points the first drive [against the Bears], but there were some hiccups along the way where we felt like were self-induced. Those are the things that you kind of got to get out of the way," Taylor told reporters in London during a media availability on Thursday. "Now, there's some drives that – it's football. You're going to get stopped. They're going to have a better call than you. What's the situation? What do your bad plays look like? Your bad plays can’t end in turnovers, can’t end in negatives. If the defense kind of wins the down and we settle for a two-yard gain on second-and-long, so be it. We'll continue to play down-to-down, but we can't let that get us down. It's just continuing to play the game throughout the game. Like we said earlier, just being consistent down-to-down.”
Just three of 10 drives against the Bears ended in points for the Jaguars. Three of 11 against the Dolphins. Three of 10 against the Browns. 2 of 10 against the Bills. 4 of 12 against the Houston Texans.
