There is Only One Way Jaguars Climb Out of Hole
There is always room for improvement for teams across the National Football League, especially if they are 1-5 like the Jacksonville Jaguars.
While the Jaguars made numerous changes to their roster this season hoping for an improved team, the opposite seems to have happened and the Jaguars have regressed. The first six weeks of the season have been a crash course how not to be successful in the NFL.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson knows the team has a laundry list of things they can get better at. After traveling halfway across the world to lose with another lackluster performance, Pederson feels the team’s issues are multifaceted.
“Well, number one, I think one of the things we need to be as a smarter football team,” Pederson said. “As far as just eliminating some of the mental errors, some of the mental mistakes, it could be penalties in the game, it could be mental errors and things are going to happen. Don't get me wrong. Football is football. You're going to get beat from time to time, but don't beat yourself, right?
“So be a smarter football team. I think the other one is you want to be physical. I think it's mental and physical toughness. I think it's a mental grind. It's a mental toughness to play in the National Football League each week. These players go through a lot. They put their bodies through a lot and they're sore and they're hurting. So, being more mental and physical, from the standpoint of being a physical on the field football team.
“Then I think the third thing is just, I think about our conditioning as a team. I think being a well-conditioned team as the season goes, and this is not really related to Xs and Os as much as it is just your physical body. Just stay in the weight room, stay up on your conditioning. Don't let your weight get out of hand. Things of that nature, right? As the season goes on and if you can control those three things, with I think being a smarter football team, really makes a difference in the success that you have on the field.”
It seems as if Pederson knows what it is the Jaguars need to do to improve as a team. It is unclear if he knows how to get those things out of the team, or if the team is still responding to his coaching. Time will tell if the Jaguars are able to self correct their issues or if it will take more significant changes to spark a turnaround.
