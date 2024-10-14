Why Did the Jaguars Fail to Run the Ball in Week 6?
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) fell on Sunday morning to the Chicago Bears (4-2) in the Week 6 London Game, lacking much of an offensive attack, specifically in the running game.
As a team, the Jaguars rushed for just 68 total yards in the 35-16 loss to the Bears. Starting back Travis Etienne received just three carries for -1 yards before he exited the game with a hamstring injury.
Etienne had been dealing with a shoulder injury that left him questionable for Sunday's game and even though he played, a different injury took him out of the contest.
Head coach Doug Pederson had no update on Etienne as it was too early to determine his status for the upcoming Week 7 game against the New England Patriots, once again in London. More information will be released as the week progresses.
The two running backs that shouldered a bulk of the carries combined for just 52 rushing yards. Second-year Tank Bigsby and third-string back D'Ernest Johnson were held silent throughout the entire contest with the longest carry going for 13 yards.
In last week's win over the Colts, the Jaguars rushed for 126 yards, mostly coming from Bigsby. The big question for the offense is figuring out how to maintain a consistent running game from week-to-week.
Oddly enough, Bigsby received just six carries over the seven that Johnson inherited. Going forward, the amount of carries that Bigsby receives needs to increase significantly. From what he has shown this season, there needs to be a conversation about him becoming the featured running back.
If quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the passing attack want to be more successful, the run game must be established to keep the defense guessing and not have them in a pass-first coverage for the majority of the game.
The Jaguars will have another chance this Sunday against a Patriots team that ranks inside the top-15 in the league in opponent rush yards per game (118). Regardless of Etienne playing next week, the Jaguars must find a way to generate some ground offense and reaching 118 yards may get it done.
