Why Have the Jaguars Struggled So Mightily in Key Area?
In the last nine games, the Jacksonville Jaguars have scored a combined 13 points. First quarter scoring has plagued the Jaguars for much of the season and has played a large part in the team's struggles this season.
Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones shared his thoughts on the team's slow starts this season.
“I mean, I’m not a football scientist, but there’s definitely things you learn not only from experiences this year but in the past,” Jones said. “I’m watching other teams and how they start fast. Really just starts with good quarterback play and going out there and taking the completions and moving the chains, and honestly just getting rid of the ball because we’re not going to get any yards until I get rid of it. I’m not very fast, so the best way to do that is give it to the running backs, tight ends, receivers. Let them make plays.
“Sometimes, when you put such focus on, hey, we haven’t scored at all, sometimes that backfires. So, really just the process of each play, one play at a time, six seconds per play. That’s all you can really do. Hopefully, that stacks into a really good drive, and then you either get a field goal or a touchdown. Then you reset and do the same thing on the next drive. That’s kind of how I see it.”
Now officially the starter for the rest of the season, Jones feels no extra pressure to help get the team off to faster starts. He explained his mindset regarding the offense and having a productive game on game days, as it will now be up to Jones to lead the Jaguars.
“Not really, honestly,” Jones said. “It sounds crazy, but you don’t have control over some things that happen each play. Like I always say, ‘You have a job to do.’ If it’s a run play for me, either hand it off or check to a different run and then throw it to the open guy as best as I can. That’s how I look at it, and I hope that’s how everyone else looks at it because at the end of the day, if you’re constantly thinking about the result, then you’re not going to be focused on what I am supposed to do on this play to create that result. I think that is part of the finger on the issue, but really just take it one play at a time.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.