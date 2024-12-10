How Productive Day by Jaguars' Star Rookie Thomas Paid Off
The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Tennessee Titans on the road, winning 10-6 while playing with their backup quarterback and numerous other injuries. Jacksonville played a solid game across the board.
The Jaguars have struggled for much of this season. However, they found some success against the Titans, as rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. caught eight passes, for 86 yards and four first downs against the Titans.
“We tried earlier in the game to do some things that way,” Pederson said. “Tennessee took a couple of those options away and we didn't get into a rhythm. But it's what we got to do, right? We got to get Brian (Thomas) involved. And he's such a dynamic young, first-year receiver that is a great player. He's going to be going to be a really good player in this league.
"And for he and (QB) Mac (Jones) to make that play, it’s kind of broken-play scramble that really got us down there. And I think that is where we scored the touchdown on that drive. Just a great awareness by those two. But B. T. is just a solid player that continues to improve each week.”
Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones also acknowledged the solid game Thomas had. Jones was a critical part of the Jaguars' success on Sunday.
"I think just as the game went on, he did a good job getting open,” Jones said. “He was open all game, but I just had to get him the ball earlier and let him settle in. As a rookie, I’ve been there, you want to get some catches, get going, feeling good and all the other guys too like they're making plays, and running backs and Tank (Bigsby) on that touchdown and stuff. So, we just got to find a way to be a little bit more consistent. But like I said, we didn’t roll over and quit this time and that's important.
Running back Tank Bigsby was not surprised one bit by Thomas' success or what it meant for the team.
“Yeah, I feel like me, Brian [Thomas, Jr.], and all the guys on the team, when we get opportunities to make plays and be in position, that's what we do,” Bigsby said. “Thank God for Brian. Thank God that my teammates and all my brothers, coaches. It just feels so good to win. Y’all just don’t know. It's a blessing."
The Jaguars could notch their second win in a row next week when they face the New York Jets at home. Jacksonville could potentially go on a run to end the season.
