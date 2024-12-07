Why the Jaguars Need Mac Jones to Keep Doing What Has Worked
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for quarterback Mac Jones earlier this offseason to sit behind starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and fill in for Lawrence, should he go down with an injury.
Jones tenure with the New England Patriots was a short one after being drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, Jones got a second chance in Jacksonville to learn from a better quarterback while also having a legitimate shot at playing time, which is not always the case for backup quarterbacks.
After stepping in during Lawrence's absences multiple times this season, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted Jones' growth. Jones' 235-yard, two touchdown game against the Houston Texans was his best game since joining the Jaguars and one of his best games over the past two seasons.
“I thought I saw a lot of improvement,” Pederson said. “Somebody that really came in, and I think he’s learned from the two previous starts that he had, and really just ran the offense. Ran it like he knows how to run it, like what it looks like to him. I think that’s something we can build on this week. It looks like with Trevor being in the protocol it’s that going route. But if he does play, then there’s a trend in the right direction.
Pederson stressed the fact that the Jaguars only need Jones to play his brand of football while fitting within the system in place. With Jones replacing one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, Pederson has warned Jones against trying to be something he is not.
“We just want Mac to be Mac," Pederson said. "Don’t have to do anything special, just make the plays that come to him. Deliver the football where it needs to go, put us in the right run if we need to, change protection. All of that stuff he’s capable of doing. I thought he did a nice job of that Sunday. We had the two drives there for touchdowns, the two-point conversion obviously. He sees the field extremely well. Great communication on the sideline. All things that have shown us that he’s very capable to lead this team.”
