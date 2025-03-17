Why Jaguars' Newest Weapon Is Excited to Work With Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jacksonville Jaguars walked into free agency with one of the biggest advantages of any team in football: having a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver on a rookie contract in Brian Thomas Jr.
As long as Thomas is in Jacksonville, there will never be any questioning who the Jaguars' top weapon is. Thomas was one of the best receivers in all of football last year, setting every single Jaguars rookie receiving record in the process.
That means the Jaguars were able to enter the offseason with a goal of surrounding their star receiver instead of having to do what so many other teams try to do each and every offseason. Instead of hunting for a star of their own, the Jaguars were able to enter March with the ability to compliment their No. 1 wideout.
The Jaguars made a number of moves to shake up the receiver depth chart behind Thomas ahead of the start of free agency, but it was the addition of former Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown on a one-year, $10 million deal that became the biggest signing the Jaguars made for their skill room.
Speaking with local media after his arrival to Jacksonville, the fifth-year pro made it clear how excited he is to play alongside Thomas in 2025 and potentially even beyond.
"Man, I saw what he did this past year. And, you know, he's a dog," Brown said.
"And just being beside him, being two dogs, and being two competitors, I think we can do big things on his offense."
Brown will be looking for his own kind of breakout season in Jacksonville as he lines up alongside Thomas. And if Thomas can do what he did last year, the addition of Brown could end up having a domino effect due to his leadership in the room.
"Just that dog mentality. People can always evaluate, you got a speedster, he can go deep and all the other stuff," Brown said.
"But, man, at the end of the day, I'm gonna hold myself to a higher standard, and I'm holding people around me to a higher standard. So just bringing that dog mentality in order to be great, and wanting to be great. That's what I bring."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.