Why Jaguars GM Deserves Praise For Smart Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a major move this week, dealing veteran left tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional future Day 3 pick. And in doing so, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke made the prudent and necessary move.
Jacksonville already made its intentions clear with Robinson in Week 8, having the former starting left tackle Cam Robinson open the game as the backup left tackle in favor of 2021 second-rounder Walker Little.
Little had gotten all of the practice reps throughout the week due to Robinson's concussion protocol, but the Jaguars made their messaging clear when Robinson didn't play a snap in the game -- not on special teams, not as an sixth lineman in jumbo formations and not when the Jaguars had to shuffle around their line after injuries to guards Brandon Scherff and Ezra Cleveland.
The Jaguars could have used Robinson as one of their best five offensive linemen. They didn't, and it became clear the relationship with Robinson and the Jaguars had eroded.
The Walker Little era, for at least the next two months, had begun.
And that is why it was a prudent move for Baalke to deal Robinson. Benched left tackles with high salaries and only nine games left on their contract won't hold a ton of value, even if the left tackles have 91 starts under his belt.
Robinson was the offensive line's highest-paid player, and a team is never going to let one of those players simply sit on the sideline.
The Jaguars and Robinson had run their course, and instead of letting Robinson take a spot on the 53-man roster as a backup, the Jaguars got a potential fourth-round pick for him based on playing time.
Flipping veterans on expiring contracts is always good business. It is even better business when you turn the player into a potential fourth-round selection.
It is time for the Jaguars to see what they have in Little moving forward. Is he the left tackle of the future, or do the Jaguars have a major need after 2024? Now the Jaguars can find out the answer, while picking up a pick in the process for a player who no longer was serving a purpose on the roster.
