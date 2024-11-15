Why Jaguars' Hated AFC Rival Should Have Concerns at QB
The AFC South has been full of quarterback drama this season.
The Indianapolis Colts benched Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco, just to reverse course after two putrid performances from the elder statesman. The Houston Texans have seen C.J. Stroud hit a sophomore slump of sorts. And the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to start backup quarterback Mac Jones for the second week in a row due to a shoulder injury to Trevor Lawrence.
But perhaps no AFC South team has seen as many lows at the most important position as the Tennessee Titans have. Second-year quarterback Will Levis has not only had to battle injuries that have cost him meaningful reps, but the reps when he has been on the field have left a lot to the imagination.
Levis has been one of the league's most mistake-prone and boom-or-bust quarterbacks in the entire league in 2024. Sure, there are growing pains to be expected as a young quarterback, But eventually, the team's signal-caller needs to produce. And so far, Levis hasn't done that.
As a result, it might not ultimately be too surprising that the Titans are already being looked to by analysts as a potential landing spot for quarterbacks in the 2025 offseason. One such name that has been brought up is Sam Darnold, with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler pointing out that Levis' poor play so far could open the door for such an addition.
"Let's go with the Titans. I've identified at least six teams that either need a bridge quarterback or could entertain the notion soon. The Titans are in the latter category. Will Levis has the next eight games to show he can be the long-term answer at quarterback," Fowler said.
"Maybe he proves the Titans right. But if his penchant for interceptions reemerges, the Titans will need contingencies in 2025. Darnold is a proven commodity who would give Tennessee a bridge starter option while it continues to develop Levis or selects a quarterback high in the 2025 draft. So in this scenario, he would be the starter for coach Brian Callahan."
If the Titans do go for Darnold or any other veteran passer in 2025, it will just serve as further proof that the Levis experiment was doomed from the start.
