BREAKING: Jaguars' Fierce AFC Rival Makes Major Change at QB
The Indianapolis Colts have reversed course at quarterback -- again.
Just days after Colts head coach Shane Steichen seemed adamant the team would stick with backup quarterback Joe Flacco, the Colts have now announced that Anthony Richardson is heading back to the starting role.
The Colts' decision to bench Richardson, the team's first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, came after he battled injuries and inconsistencies to start the 2024 season. Then, the Colts ultimately turned to Flacco for two uneven starts before pulling the plug on the veteran passer.
Since taking over for Richardson as the Colts' starting quarterback, Flacco has completed 67.7% of his passes for 451 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Three of those interceptions came in Week 9's 30-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, including a first-quarter pick-six.
With the Colts now owners of a three-game losing streak and slipping in the AFC playoff standings, it makes sense for Steichen to go back to Richardson. Richardson struggled in terms of accuracy and overall consistency in his first stint as starter, but he brings more to the table in terms of ceiling than Flacco can.
This also means the Jaguars will now see Richardson in Week 18 in the regular-season finale. The Jaguars have only played Richardson one time in the team's three games against them in his career thus far, with Richardson missing the other two contests due to injuries.
Now, the Jaguars will finally get a chance to play Richardson again after playing him in his NFL debut in Week 1 of 2023.
