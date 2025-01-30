Why Liam Coen Made the Right Choice by Taking the Jaguars Head Coaching Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years. Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
It was not a pretty sight for the Jaguars after the first interview with Coen because he informed the Jaguars that he was returning to Tampa Bay next season. However after owner Shad Khan moved some pieces around in the organization, he got Coen to change his mind after the second interview.
Now Coen is set to lead the Jaguars next season on the field. But many are left wondering if Coen made the right choice by taking the head coaching job in Jacksonville.
"Coen took his golden opportunity—one that came with a promising quarterback in Trevor Lawrence," said Sports Illustrated Reporter Gilberto Manzano. "It’s tough to fault him for that, but again, he could have handled it better. Coen should have kept reminding himself not to pass on his opportunity before telling the Jaguars that he was pulling his name from consideration. Maybe it was a leverage play to get more, which happens all the time when it comes to job openings."
"But there are various sides to this messy story, and judging from reports, the Buccaneers aren’t happy with how this played out. Coen put himself and his family first after doing everything he could to help Tampa Bay win games in 2024. All sides will be fine with time."
Even if many disagree with Coen's decision to take the job. But you cannot say it was the wrong choice instead of heading back to Tampa Bay. In the NFL there are only 32 head coaches and these opportunities are not always promised. We have seen coaches hold out on head coaching jobs and never get another opportunity again. Coen is taking his chance now with the Jaguars.
The Jaguars have a good head coach in Coen. He has a creative mind when calling plays and now he has a young talented roster to work with. Coen will make a difference in Jacksonville next season.
